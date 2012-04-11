* Australia tail wags
* West Indies lead by 114 at close of fourth day
(Adds Harris quotes)
April 10 Australia turned around the first test
against the West Indies in Barbados on Tuesday through a great
rearguard action from their tailenders and some penetrating
bowling.
At the close of the fourth day, West Indies led by just 114
runs with five wickets remaining in the rain-interrupted match.
West Indies began the penultimate dayt sensing a real chance
of victory but, with their top order failing, they were 71 for
five and run the risk of defeat after being on top for three
days.
Australia recovered from 250 for seven to declare on 406 for
nine, a surprise move from skipper Michael Clarke, given his
team were behind, but one which proved amply justified as the
Caribbean side quickly crumbled.
The morning session began brightly for the hosts with early
delight for the Kensington Oval crowd when Mike Hussey went for
48, having added just one to his overnight total, with an inside
edge off Kemar Roach superbly taken by wicketkeeper Carlton
Baugh.
Peter Siddle was then dismissed for a duck, making a mess of
a short delivery from Fidel Edwards and spooning a catch to the
diving Kirk Edwards at gully.
His dismissal left Australia on 250 for seven and the home
side must have been expecting to get through the last three
wickets quickly.
It was not to be though as the lower order showed plenty of
application with Matthew Wade making 28 before he went caught by
Darren Bravo off Fidel Edwards.
SURPRISE DECLARATION
Ben Hilfenshaus contributed a useful 24 before he was bowed
by Roach but the key innings came from Ryan Harris who made his
best test score by reaching 68 not out, his maiden test
half-century.
With number 11 Nathan Lyon, whose previous best test score
was 14, making an unbeaten 40 at the other end, the last pair
put on 77 runs and pushed Australia into a position where Clarke
was able to make a declaration.
"We just wanted to get as close to the target as possible
and didn't want to chase too many," said Harris.
"We set ourselves a goal at the start of the day to get 150
out of the tail and we did it," he added.
The Australian skipper clearly felt that time rather than
more runs was the priority and his move appeared to catch a
tired and demoralised West Indies team by surprise.
West Indies lost three wickets for just four runs in a brief
session before tea as Hilfenhaus bowled Adrian Barath (2) and
had Kraigg Brathwaite (0) caught behind in the third over.
Hilfenhaus then trapped Kirk Edwards (1) leg before and West
Indies went in for tea with three men down.
Yet again, the pressure was on Shivnarine Chanderpaul, a
century maker in the first innings, to deliver a big innings but
this time he went cheaply - caught by Wade moving to his left
off Harris.
Darren Bravo and Narsingh Deonarine got their heads down and
looked to see out the session but with less than five overs of
play remaining, Bravo attempted to drive Siddle, found the edge
and Wade comfortably took the catch.
In the space of 2-1/2 sessions, Australia moved from a team
who would have been happy to survive for a draw to one which now
has a real chance of victory.
"To declare and put them in straight away probably didn't
give them time to get their head around batting and it showed
with three or four quick wickets. It was a good declaration --
we want to win a test match, that's what we are trying to do,"
said Harris.
West Indies fans were left wondering how many more ways
their team can find to throw away winning positions in tests.
(Writing by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by John Mehaffey;
john.mehaffey@reuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters Messaging
john.mehaffey.reuters.com@reuters.net:; Please double click on
the newslink below:; for all sports stories)