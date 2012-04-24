* Aggressive Wade leads Aussie fightback
* Windies slump against spin
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Simon Evans
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24 Spinner Nathan Lyon
bagged three wickets as West Indies slumped to 165 for eight to
leave Australia with a lead of 163 at the close of the second
day of the third test on Tuesday.
Matthew Wade's maiden test century had fired Australia, who
lead the series 1-0, to a first-innings total of 328 after they
had been 169 for seven at one stage during the first day.
After West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford had done
the damage with a six-wicket haul, his best ever test
performance, it was the turn of Australia's main spinner Lyon to
shine as a fragile West Indies top order was exposed.
Opener Kraigg Brathwaite fell without scoring, edging Ben
Hilfenhaus to first slip Ryan Harris who gobbled up the ball at
the second attempt.
Kieran Powell and Adrian Barath made some solid progress,
putting on 61 before the latter, on 29, lobbed up a bat-pad
catch to Ed Cowan at short-leg off Lyon.
Shortly before tea, part-time spinner Dave Warner removed
Darren Bravo in similar fashion, the left-hander's inside edge
coming off his pads and looping up to Cowan.
That was a blow that West Indies failed to recover from in a
poor final session for the hosts.
Kieran Powell, who had looked well settled on his way to 40,
got a thick inside edge to play on from Lyon and then Harris
trapped Narsingh Deonarine leg before for just seven.
Carlton Baugh once again never looked comfortable, the
bounce from Lyon doing him as he pushed forward and fed up a
simple bat-pad catch to Cowan at short leg.
The home side's problem were not limited to playing spin
though.
AGGRESSIVE BATTING
Skipper Darren Sammy added to his team's troubles when he
was run out for 10 and then Shillingford went first ball as he
was beaten by a fine inswinger from Mitchell Starc as West
Indies looked in danger of following on.
As so often, it was Shivnarine Chanderpaul who provided the
resistance. He reached 34 not out by the close, supported well
by Ravi Rampaul (24 not out) as a much-needed 45 run partnership
gave the hosts some hope.
It was an impressive bowling display by Lyon, well supported
by the seamers, but the tone of the day had been set by his
side's aggressive batting in the morning session.
Wade made 106 from 146 balls, including 10 fours and three
sixes, his positive approach paying off in a 102-run partnership
with Hilfenhaus which transformed Australia's first innings.
The early run out of Mitchell Starc (35) offered the
possibility of a swift elimination of the tail but, not for the
first time, the Australian lower order showed their quality.
Eschewing the cautious approach taken by the top order
batsmen on Monday, Wade went on the attack and his partnership
with Hilfenhaus came at twice Monday's run-rate with the 102
runs coming from 20.1 overs.
"As has been proven throughout the series, the Australians
bat very deep and you are never actually through them," said
West Indies assistant coach Toby Radford.
"You think that you are through them - we've got through
the top order many times but it has been difficult actually
finishing them off."
