By Simon Evans
| ROSEAU, Dominica, April 25
Dave Warner cheaply before lunch on the third day of the third
and final test on Wednesday after finally dismissing West Indies
for 218 towards the end of a frustrating morning session.
The tourists, who at 18 for one still have a 128-run lead
with nine wickets remaining, could face a tricky challenge
against spin on a pitch offering plenty of turn.
Shivnarine Chandepaul's typically patient 68 from 164 balls
was the anchor in a West Indies tail-end resistance than
mustered 98 runs from the last two partnerships.
The Guyanese left-hander was well supported by Ravi Rampaul
who moved to 31 before an ill-judged attempt to hit against
Nathan Lyon's off-spin resulted in a thick outside edge that was
easily taken by Warner.
Last man Kemar Roach then played his junior partner role
well, adding 32 with Chanderpaul before the latter was trapped
leg before to Mitchell Starc.
Despite the focused effort from the lower order West Indies
still trailed by 110 runs and their chances of a victory to
level the three-test series are remote.
In the awkward 20 minutes batting time before lunch,
Australia lost Warner (11), who edged an attempted drive off
Roach into the hands of Chanderpaul in the slips.
