ROSEAU, Dominica, April 25 Australia lost opener Dave Warner cheaply before lunch on the third day of the third and final test on Wednesday after finally dismissing West Indies for 218 towards the end of a frustrating morning session.

The tourists, who at 18 for one still have a 128-run lead with nine wickets remaining, could face a tricky challenge against spin on a pitch offering plenty of turn.

Shivnarine Chandepaul's typically patient 68 from 164 balls was the anchor in a West Indies tail-end resistance than mustered 98 runs from the last two partnerships.

The Guyanese left-hander was well supported by Ravi Rampaul who moved to 31 before an ill-judged attempt to hit against Nathan Lyon's off-spin resulted in a thick outside edge that was easily taken by Warner.

Last man Kemar Roach then played his junior partner role well, adding 32 with Chanderpaul before the latter was trapped leg before to Mitchell Starc.

Despite the focused effort from the lower order West Indies still trailed by 110 runs and their chances of a victory to level the three-test series are remote.

In the awkward 20 minutes batting time before lunch, Australia lost Warner (11), who edged an attempted drive off Roach into the hands of Chanderpaul in the slips.

