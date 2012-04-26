* Chanderpaul reaches 10,000 runs
* Leads West Indies revival but falls in final over
* Australia poised for series victory
By Simon Evans
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 26 Shivnarine
Chanderpaul became the 10th batsman to reach 10,000 test runs as
he headed West Indies' attempt to avoid defeat in the third and
final test against Australia on Thursday.
Set a daunting target of 370 to win on a track offering
plenty for spin, as West Indian Shane Shillingford proved with
his 10-wicket haul, the home side fought hard with Chanderpaul
making a typically stubborn 69 from 122 balls in his team's 173
for five.
The left-hander was trapped lbw by Australia captain Michael
Clarke in the final over of the day, though, dampening the
enthusiasm of a home crowd who had sensed the chance of an
exciting final day.
Chanderpaul reached his personal milestone in circumstances
and a manner that has been typical of his career, patiently
accumulating runs as his team struggled to avoid defeat.
But the glimmer of hope provided by a partnership of 110
between Chanderpaul and Darren Bravo, faded when both were
removed in the final eight overs of the day.
Australia were relieved to remove Bravo, who had made a
stylish 45, caught behind off Shane Watson and they were
delighted when Chanderpaul departed.
The decision was gained after Clarke, who has three wickets
with his slow left-arm, asked for a review after his lbw appeal
had been declined and the changed verdict leaves Australia with
victory well within their reach on Friday.
Still needing another 197, West Indies have plenty of time
but it will take a remarkable effort if they are to get close to
the target.
The West Indies' bowlers had done a good job of picking up
the last four Australian wickets for 59 runs in the pre-lunch
session as the tourists were bowled out for 259.
But, as has happened throughout the series, any benefits
gained by the West Indies bowling attack were quickly undermined
by the batting at the top of the order.
Opener Adrian Barath failed to make it through the 25-minute
spell before lunch, brilliantly caught for a duck by a flying Ed
Cowan at mid-wicket off Ben Hilfenhaus.
CLARKE STRIKES
After the break, Clarke opted to make use of his own spin
and his decision paid off instantly as he struck with his sixth
delivery, trapping Kraigg Brathwaite (14) leg before.
Kieran Powell progressed to 24 and was looking relatively
comfortable until Clarke bowled him to bring Chanderpaul to the
crease.
The Guyanese left-hander is well used to the role that was
cast for him, shouldering the responsibility for trying to save
a match, and when he passed the 10,000 run mark before tea, his
achievement was recognised by warm applause from the crowd and
the Australian team.
The nudge to mid-wicket that took Chanderpaul into five
figures also took his career average to exactly 50, an
outstanding record for someone who has spent so much time in a
losing team.
Typically Chanderpaul's response was a minimal
acknowledgement as he returned to the task of building the
partnership with Bravo.
"It felt really, really good to reach this milestone today
and I am very excited," said Chanderpaul.
"It was one of the goals I set myself and I believe I have
reaped for reward for the hard work I put in over the years."
An Australian victory and 2-0 series victory is clearly the
most likely outcome but the home crowd had another West Indies'
achievement to applaud on Thursday with Shillingford becoming
only the second West Indian spinner to take 10 wickets in a
match in a home test.
The first Dominican to play a test on home soil,
Shillingford removed Mike Hussey for 32 and Hilfenhaus for six
in the morning session to follow up his excellent first-innings
figures of six for 119.
The tall off-spinner's second-innings haul of four for 100
meant he became the first West Indian spinner to collect 10
wickets in a test since Lance Gibbs in 1966.
