MELBOURNE, July 10 Australia vice captain Shane
Watson and paceman Brett Lee will miss the fifth and final
one-day international against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday
after sustaining calf injuries during the fourth match of the
series.
All rounder Watson had sustained an injury in his left calf
and Lee, the right, Cricket Australia said in a statement.
The pair would head home for scans.
"At this stage, they are anticipated to be available for
consideration for selection for the ICC World Twenty20, with
scan results and response to treatment to determine whether they
will be available for consideration for selection for the coming
series against Pakistan in the UAE," team doctor John Orchard
said in the statement.
England wrapped up the series 3-0 with an eight-wicket win
in the fourth ODI at Chester-Le-Street on Saturday. The third
one-dayer was washed out.
Australia had already lost teenage fast bowler Pat Cummins
for the series after he sustained an abdominal muscle strain in
the first ODI.
Fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson or Mitchell Starc are expected
to take Lee's place in the lineup, with wicketkeeper Matt Wade
to open with Dave Warner in Watson's absence.
