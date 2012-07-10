July 10 Ravi Bopara's flamboyant unbeaten 52
steered England to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over
Australia in the reduced-overs fifth and final one-day
international in Manchester on Tuesday.
Bopara's 56-ball knock helped England reach a target of 138
from 29 overs with 11 deliveries to spare, sealing a thumping
4-0 series win after the third match was washed out.
Captain Alastair Cook (58) and Bopara's 92-run third-wicket
stand proved vital after England had slipped to 34 for two on
the sodden pitch.
After rain delayed the start, Australia batted for just 32
overs, making 145 for seven lifted by a late cameo from George
Bailey who made 46 not out)
Man-of-the-match Bopara, who averaged 91 for the series,
again impressed with the ball by taking two for eight off four
overs. Off-spinner James Tredwell chipped in with two for 23.
"I think the pitch got better as the night went on," said
Bopara.
"The knock at the Oval stood me in good stead for the rest
of the series," he added in reference to his 82 in the second
game.
Top-ranked test side England, who have risen to third in the
one-day rankings, now turn their attention towards the
three-match test series against South Africa starting at The
Oval next Thursday.
Australia captain Michael Clarke paid tribute to an
ever-improving England unit.
"Once again England showed what a class side they are," he
said. "It's another reminder of what a good team they are and
how well prepared we're going to have to be in 12 months time
for the Ashes."
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by)