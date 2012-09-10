By Brian Murgatroyd
| DUBAI, Sept 10
DUBAI, Sept 10 Pakistan went from the sublime to
the disastrous against Australia on Monday, recording their
lowest Twenty20 international total and suffering their heaviest
defeat in the shortest form of the game.
Mohammed Hafeez's side were bowled out for just 74, giving
Australia a crushing 94-run win three days after Pakistan had
secured the three-match series with victory in a super over
following a seven-wicket success in match one.
Pakistan's score was below their previous lowest 89 against
England in 2010 and the loss eclipsed their worst in terms of
runs, beating the 48-run defeat they suffered to England in
2009.
They also equalled India's score of 74 made against
Australia in 2008, the lowest total by a leading cricket nation
and sixth-lowest score by any side in a Twenty20 international.
"It is a wake-up call for the whole team as in this last
game we couldn't meet expectations," Hafeez told reporters.
"Australia played better cricket than us today, their
openers were outstanding and we didn't play smart cricket,
losing too many wickets in the first six overs.
Australia captain George Bailey was delighted with the World
Cup in Sri Lanka starting next week.
"It was a great win," he said. "We've worked really hard
since the opening game, we were good the other night and tonight
we were better.
"Momentum is important and confidence is important but now
we have got to go out and replicate that in Sri Lanka."
After Australia reached 168 for seven, Pakistan's top-order
folded in limp fashion against aggressive bowling from fast
bowlers Mitchell Starc (3-11) and Patrick Cummins (3-15).
The Australia total was founded on their highest partnership
for all wickets in T20Is, 111 between openers David Warner (59)
and Shane Watson (47) from just 64 balls.
Spinners Shoaib Malik and Raza Hasan were both hit for three
sixes in an over and Warner and Watson struck 11 sixes between
them.
Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal was a key figure in reining back
Australia after that breakneck start, with only 63 runs coming
from the final 10 overs after Bailey's team looked on course for
a score in excess of 200.
When Pakistan batted Starc began the rot, removing Imran
Nazir lbw for a single and Cummins struck with his second ball,
inducing Hafeez (nine) to drive loosely to extra cover.
Three balls later Cummins had his second wicket as he
crashed through a Shoaib Malik drive to bowl the former captain
for a duck and Kamran Akmal also failed to score when he got a
leading edge to a Starc delivery to be caught at mid-off.
Umar Akmal's dismissal reduced Pakistan to 19 for five in
the sixth over and from then on it became nothing more than a
face-saving operation for the side batting second.
For Australia, the win also took them back above Ireland
into ninth place in the ICC T20 rankings ahead of their match
against the Associate side in Sri Lanka on Sept. 19.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)