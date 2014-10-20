MELBOURNE Oct 20 Injury-prone all-rounder Shane Watson has been named in Australia's 13-man squad for Twenty20 matches against South Africa next month as he recovers from a calf strain.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of a one-day international tournament against South Africa and Zimbabwe in August and September after he hurt an ankle stepping on a ball.

A subsequent calf injury then forced him out of the current tour of the United Arab Emirates where Australia won a one-off T20 match against Pakistan and swept them 3-0 in a one-day series ahead of two tests starting in Dubai on Oct. 22.

"Shane Watson also returns from injury and we certainly know the destruction he is capable of causing in this format of the game," selector Rod Marsh said in a statement upon the release of the squad on Monday.

New captain Aaron Finch will lead a squad which also includes talented young paceman Pat Cummins, who played his last international cricket in a T20 against West Indies in 2012.

All-rounder James Faulkner has been named but may be withdrawn from the squad depending on whether he is required for Australia's test side against Pakistan.

Australia play their season-opening T20 against South Africa in Adelaide Oval on Nov. 5, followed by matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Nov. 7 and in Sydney on Nov. 9.

Squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Doug Bollinger, Cameron Boyce, Patrick Cummins, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Reardon, Kane Richardson, Shane Watson, Cameron White

