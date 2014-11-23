* Clarke named pending recovery from injury

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 Australia have named injured captain Michael Clarke in a 12-man squad for the first test against India in Brisbane next month, while also bringing in uncapped paceman Josh Hazlewood.

Clarke was named pending his recovery from a hamstring injury which he aggravated during the one-day international series against South Africa, Cricket Australia said in a release on Monday.

If unable to recover in time, he will be replaced by another batsman, the governing body said.

"The plan is for Clarke to resume running over the coming days," the release said. "If successful he will play for the CA XI in its two-day tour match against the touring Indian side at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

"Should Clarke play that match and recover well he will take his place in the test side."

Hazlewood has been included after showing impressive form in the ODI series against South Africa and joins a pace battery including Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle.

"Josh is a young player of great talent and he thoroughly deserves this opportunity," selectors chief Rod Marsh said in the statement of the 23-year-old Hazlewood, who took nine wickets against the Proteas.

"He has impressed in the recent one-day series and we are excited to see what he can produce if given the opportunity in Brisbane."

Vice-captain and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has also been named in the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against Pakistan in the UAE, while Harris makes his return after a long recovery following knee surgery.

"We know what a quality player he is," Marsh said of Harris.

"He will play in this upcoming round of Sheffield Shield to get more bowling under his belt but we are all hopeful he will be ready for a big summer of cricket."

Spinner Nathan Lyon has retained his place, despite being taken to the cleaners by Pakistan's batsmen during the recent 2-0 test series defeat in the United Arab Emirates.

Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Rogers, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shane Watson

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)