Dec 13 Australia declared their second innings closed on 290 for five before the start of the fifth and final day of the opening test against India on Saturday.

Michael Clarke's declaration left India chasing a target of 364 to win the series opener, while giving the Australians 98 overs to bowl out the visitors.

The odds of India winning now seem remote, with their best hope being to try to salvage a draw.

The tourists would need to set a record for the highest fourth-innings in a test at the Adelaide Oval, on a pitch which is starting to slow and favour the bowlers.

The Australians were finding it harder to score quick runs late on the fourth day as the wicket began to offer more turn to the spinners.

Steven Smith remained not out on 52 while Brad Haddin was unbeaten on 14 at the declaration, Australia's second of the match.

Smith, who made an unconquered 162 in the first innings, is yet to be dismissed in the four-match series, which was reshuffled after the death last month of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.