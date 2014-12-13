Dec 13 Australia beat India by 48 runs in a thrilling end to the first cricket test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Set 364 to win after Australia declared on their overnight score of 290-5, India seemed to be on their way to an unlikely victory after an inspired century by their new captain Virat Kohli and 99 from opener Murali Vijay.

But Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon turned the match the home team's way, capturing seven wickets to bowl out the Indians for 315. (Editing by John O'Brien)