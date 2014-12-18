Dec 18 Paceman Josh Hazlewood took five for 68 on debut as Australia hit back on the second day of the second test in Brisbane on Thursday to bowl India out for 408 and bring up lunch.

The hosts, 1-0 up in the series, needed a good start after India had stormed to 311 for four on the back of Murali Vijay's brilliant 144 and Australia's bowlers wilted in the sweltering heat on day one.

Hazlewood, crippled by cramps and forced off the field in mid-over late on Wednesday, dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 81 in the third over before removing all rounder Ravi Ashwin and India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

His double strike late in the opening session triggered an Indian collapse and they lost their last four wickets for the addition of 23 runs.

