BRISBANE, Nov 5 David Warner scored a half century as Australia's new opening partnership weathered a brief early storm before cruising to lunch on 100 without loss on the first day of the first test against New Zealand on Thursday. Warner reached the break unbeaten on 54 after notching his 20th test fifty alongside partner Joe Burns (43 not out), who is playing his third match in the baggy green at his home ground. New Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat, offering New Zealand's highly rated strike duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee the chance to get their potent swing bowling going under cloudy skies at the Gabba. The 29-year-old Warner, now one of his country's senior players, was tested but looked determined to avoid the sort of rash shot that blighted Australia's batting in the Ashes campaign earlier this year. What swing there was had disappeared after the first five overs or so and Burns got off the mark with a square drive for the first boundary of the innings in the sixth over. Warner showed he had not completely abandoned his attacking instincts when he shifted up a gear in the eighth over with his first four, before clubbing three more in the following two overs. Burns, who was making slower progress, dashed off for a single in the 10th over and was fortunate that New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum missed the stumps with his throw. The 26-year-old eased more comfortably into his stride when McCullum brought on spinner Mark Craig and almost caught up with Warner on the scoreboard. New Zealand went to third umpire to try to dislodge Warner lbw in the 20th over but the technology confirmed seamer Doug Bracewell's delivery had pitched outside leg. Warner moved up another gear with a six over Bracewell's head in the 22nd over and reached the half century with a run-four through the covers as lunch approached. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)