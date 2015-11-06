BRISBANE, Nov 6 Australia were pegged back a little by a re-energised New Zealand on the second morning of the first test on Friday but still reached an imposing 482 for three at lunch after the early loss of skipper Steve Smith. Usman Khawaja, who scored his maiden test century as Australia's batsmen ruthlessly dominated day one, had slowly eked his score through to 133 not out with Adam Voges alongside him unbeaten on 50. New Zealand's left-arm paceman Trent Boult brushed off Thursday's chastening experience to claim the wicket of Smith for 48 with a perfect ball that swung late and crashed through the gate. There was a major blow for the tourists only two days into a three-test series, however, when his strike partner Tim Southee left the field halfway through the session with what New Zealand Cricket said was an "irritated disc". Australia resumed on 389 for two, a record tally for the opening day of a test at the Gabba, and Smith looked keen to get the scoreboard moving as quickly as possible. New Zealand's desperation for a breakthrough saw skipper Brendon McCullum use his second and final appeal on a Boult shout for lbw against Khawaja in the second over of the day. Technology, however, showed the ball hit the batsman's pad outside the off-stump. Australia were still a run shy of the 400 mark when the breakthrough did come and Smith, who had added only seven runs to his tally, was sent back by an almost unplayable delivery. The dismissal will allow Smith to relax in the dressing room as he ponders the best moment for a declaration. Khawaja had bucked his reputation as a slow scoring batsman with his century on Friday but reverted to type on the second day of his innings and at the break had added just 31 to his overnight score of 102. Adam Voges, playing his first test on home soil at the age of 36, showed no such inhibition and after getting his eye in, smashed seven fours to bring up his third test half century off 81 balls. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)