Nov 11 Factbox on the second test between
Australia and New Zealand, which starts in Perth on Friday:
- -
MATCH FACTS
Nov. 13-17 (0230 GMT)
WACA, Perth (capacity 24,500)
Umpires: S Ravi (India), Nigel Llong (England)
Third umpire: Richard Illingworth (England)
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)
- -
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 3
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2)
Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Johnson (8)
Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Steve
Smith (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill
(wicketkeeper), MJohnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan
Lyon.
- -
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 5
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (5)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (6)
Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Williamson, Ross
Taylor, McCullum, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner,
Mark Craig, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Boult.
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 53
Australia wins: 28
New Zealand wins: 8
Draws: 17
Tied: 0
- -
PREVIOUS PERTH TESTS
1980 Australia won by eight wickets
1985 New Zealand won six wickets
1989 Match drawn
1993 Match drawn
1997 Australia won by an innings and 70 runs
2001 Match drawn
- -
FIRST TEST
Nov. 5-9 Brisbane Australia won by 208 runs
- -
REMAINING TEST
Nov. 27-Dec 1 Third test Adelaide Oval (Day/Night)
- -
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)