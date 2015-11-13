* Warner hits double century
* Khawaja scores second test century
* Australia dominate opening day
By David Gray
PERTH, Nov 13 David Warner dominated, dissected
and demolished New Zealand with his maiden double century to
drive Australia to 416 for two at the close of play on a
one-sided opening day of the second test at the WACA on Friday.
Picking up where he left off in the first test in Brisbane,
the opener scored 244 not out for his third century in three
innings as the hosts dominated New Zealand's bowlers as
ruthlessly as they had in the 208-run victory at the Gabba.
Usman Khawaja claimed his maiden test century in the first
test and got his second on Friday but even his sometimes sublime
strokeplay had to play second fiddle to his fellow lefthander's
brilliance on a sweltering day in Perth.
"The way he's batting at the moment, he's making it look so
easy," Khawaja told ABC radio.
"Test cricket isn't easy, no matter who you play against.
It's just really nice to watch, I hope it continues for a long
time, you don't want to waste good form."
Khawaja was caught by Tom Latham in the covers off Doug
Bracewell and departed for 121 to end a 302-run partnership with
Warner shortly before stumps, leaving skipper Steve Smith (five
not out) to resume on day two.
Warner, once dismissed as a Twenty20 slogger, was batting on
the same ground where he hit a 69-ball century on the way to his
previous career-highest score of 180 against India in 2012.
This innings was the work of a far more experienced batsman,
however, even if it started with similar aggression when Warner
clattered the first two balls he faced for four to either side
of the ground.
Having established his dominance, however, his batting
became more circumspect and he was happy to reach his fifty off
a single.
The 29-year-old had put on 101 with Joe Burns when his new
opening partner chopped a Matt Henry delivery onto his stumps to
depart for 40 just before lunch.
CELEBRATORY LEAP
Warner was by no means done yet, though, and he brought up
his 15th test century by hammering his 12th four over
mid-wicket.
The 150 came from 182 balls with another two fours and the
addition of his first six but his celebrations were muted
compared to that for his century, indicating that his real
target still lay ahead.
His second six took him to 197 and after a single from the
236th ball he faced got him to the milestone for the first time,
Warner performed another celebratory leap before raising his bat
and helmet to the sky.
At stumps, he had faced 272 balls and hit 22 fours and two
sixes.
New Zealand's day had started well with key paceman Tim
Southee passed fit to play but it rapidly went downhill after
skipper Brendon McCullum lost the toss.
Fielding a four-pronged pace attack after Henry replaced
injured all-rounder James Neesham, the Black Caps were unable to
muster any movement from swing or seam to test the Australian
batsmen.
McCullum was also culpable for using up New Zealand's two
DRS reviews on marginal lbw calls and leaving them without one
when Khawaja appeared to get an edge on a Mark Craig delivery
and was caught behind.
Khawaja had another life just before tea when Bracewell let
the ball through his hands on the boundary and he made the most
of his reprieve in the final session as Australia racked up the
highest score ever on the opening day of a WACA test.
"It wasn't our best day of test cricket and we know we've
got to come out tomorrow and be better," said Latham.
