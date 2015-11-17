By David Gray
PERTH, Nov 17 Australia were restricted to 73
runs at the cost of three wickets on the final morning of the
second test at the WACA on Tuesday but had still extended their
lead to 266 runs over New Zealand at lunch.
The hosts were 331 for five at the break after Steve Smith
(138), Mitchell Marsh (1) and Adam Voges (119) fell in a session
where a bit of swing meant ball had the edge over bat for the
first time in a run-fest of a match.
Mitchell Johnson, who moved up the batting order after
announcing before the start of play that he would be retiring
from international cricket at the end of the day, will resume on
20 not out with Peter Nevill (22) alongside him.
That is unless Australia captain Smith decides to declare
for a fourth time in four innings over the first two tests and
push for a victory that would wrap up the series for the hosts.
Australia won the opening match in Brisbane by 208-runs last
week, while the third will be the world's first day-night test,
which starts at the Adelaide Oval on Nov. 27.
New Zealand's first innings 624 gave them a 65-run lead over
Australia's 559-9 declared but Smith and Voges had put the hosts
back in front with centuries after lunch on Monday.
Australia resumed on 258-2 but Smith had added only seven
runs to his overnight tally when he sliced a Trent Boult
delivery to a diving BJ Watling behind the stumps.
Four overs later and Marsh's 15-ball innings was over
without a full-blooded shot having been struck, Doug Bracewell
claiming his wicket lbw with a delivery that came in late and
hit the all-rounder's back pad.
Voges had bolstered his overnight tally by 18 runs when Tim
Southee was brought back on and had an immediate impact,
trapping the Western Australian in front to end his 240-ball
knock. Australia's review resulted in an "umpire's call".
That brought Johnson to the crease and he was welcomed by a
guard of honour of applauding New Zealanders before cracking a
boundary off the fourth delivery he faced to ensure his test
batting career would not end with the ignominy of a duck.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)