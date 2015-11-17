* Rain and bad light end chance of a result
* Johnson takes 2-20 in final test innings
By David Gray
PERTH, Nov 17 The second test between Australia
and New Zealand fizzled out in a draw on Tuesday but not before
Mitchell Johnson gave one last reminder of his bowling prowess
on the day he announced his retirement from international
cricket.
New Zealand's pursuit of 321 runs for victory in 48 overs
already looked unlikely to succeed but after rain cut 90 minutes
out of the fifth and final day at the WACA, the spoils were
destined to be shared.
The tourists had made 104 for two when bad light brought an
end to the game, leaving Australia 1-0 up in the series going
into the third test in Adelaide courtesy of their 208-run win in
Brisbane last week.
Johnson, who made his announcement before the start of play,
summoned up two last bouncers to dismiss both New Zealand
openers and was chaired off the pitch by his team mates.
"They were the sort of wickets I've been getting for the
last couple of years, I really wanted to rip a couple in and the
body let me do it," said Johnson, who finished with figures of
2-20.
"There is a fair bit of emotion when the boys picked me up.
It has been great. I have really enjoyed myself. I can walk off
and be proud of my career."
Australia skipper Steve Smith had declared for the fourth
time in four innings in the series an hour before tea after the
hosts had made 385-7.
An uncharacteristically docile WACA pitch had allowed
batsmen from both sides to showcase their skills in a run-fest
of a match over the first four days.
A double century from David Warner spurred Australia to
559-9 in their first innings and 290 from Ross Taylor helped New
Zealand to 624 in reply, a lead of 65 runs.
Taylor, who finished unbeaten on 36 in the second innings
alongside New Zealand's other batting hero Kane Williamson (32
not out), was named Man of the Match.
GUARD OF HONOUR
Centuries from Smith and Adam Voges in the last two sessions
on Monday put Australia back in front but the runs finally
stopped flowing so freely on Tuesday morning.
Smith (138), Mitchell Marsh (1) and Adam Voges (119) all
departed in an opening session in which Australia were only able
to add 73 runs to their overnight tally of 258 for two.
Johnson was welcomed by a guard of honour of applauding New
Zealanders when he came out to the crease and illustrated his
batting skills with a bright 29 from 45 balls.
The 34-year-old was the first of the two batsmen to depart
caught behind off Tim Southee (4-97) after lunch with Peter
Nevill (35) following him back to the dressing room.
It was not too long before Smith's loud whistle called
Mitchell Starc (28 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (2 not out) in to
get ready to take the new ball.
Johnson led the Australians back onto the pitch on his 73rd
and final test and had bowled eight deliveries without conceding
a run before the rain forced an early tea.
He resumed after the delay and soon sent Tom Latham (15)
back to the dressing room after an attempted hook ended up in
the hands of Josh Hazlewood at long leg.
Martin Guptill (17) was Johnson's 313th and final test
victim when a fast rising delivery saw him spoon the ball to Joe
Burns at short leg.
"It was a really good game of cricket," said New Zealand
captain Brendon McCullum.
"Both teams showed a lot of resolve. Adelaide is going to be
a whole new challenge. We showed some fight and we're happy to
finish up here from where we started."
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John
O'Brien/Amlan Chakraborty)