Nov 25 Factbox on third test between Australia and New Zealand, which starts in Adelaide on Friday: - - MATCH FACTS Nov 27-Dec 1 (Day-night, 0330 GMT start) Adelaide Oval (capacity 53,500) Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England), S Ravi (India) Third umpire: Nigel Llong (England) Match referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka) - - AUSTRALIA Test ranking: 3 Captain: Steve Smith Coach: Darren Lehmann Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2) Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Starc (14) Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Shaun Marsh, Smith, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe. - - NEW ZEALAND Test ranking: 5 Captain: Brendon McCullum Coach: Mike Hesson Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3) Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (6) Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Williamson, Ross Taylor, McCullum, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Doug Bracewell, Mark Craig, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Boult. - - HEAD-TO-HEAD Test matches played: 54 Australia wins: 28 New Zealand wins: 8 Draws: 18 Tied: 0 - - PREVIOUS ADELAIDE TESTS 1974 Australia won by an innings and 57 runs 1987 Match drawn 2004 Australia won by 213 runs 2008 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs - - SERIES First test Nov 5-9 Brisbane Australia won by 208 runs Second test Nov 13-17 Perth Match drawn - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)