Nov 25 Factbox on third test between Australia
and New Zealand, which starts in Adelaide on Friday:
- -
MATCH FACTS
Nov 27-Dec 1 (Day-night, 0330 GMT start)
Adelaide Oval (capacity 53,500)
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England), S Ravi (India)
Third umpire: Nigel Llong (England)
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)
- -
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 3
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2)
Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Starc (14)
Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Shaun Marsh, Smith, Adam
Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Peter
Siddle, James Pattinson, Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon,
Steve O'Keefe.
- -
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 5
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (6)
Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Williamson, Ross
Taylor, McCullum, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Doug Bracewell,
Mark Craig, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Boult.
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 54
Australia wins: 28
New Zealand wins: 8
Draws: 18
Tied: 0
- -
PREVIOUS ADELAIDE TESTS
1974 Australia won by an innings and 57 runs
1987 Match drawn
2004 Australia won by 213 runs
2008 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs
- -
SERIES
First test Nov 5-9 Brisbane Australia won by 208 runs
Second test Nov 13-17 Perth Match drawn
- -
