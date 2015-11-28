ADELAIDE Nov 28 New Zealand's bowlers tore through Australia's batting order to wrest the momentum away from the hosts who limped to the tea break at 116-8 on day two of the third and final test in Adelaide on Saturday.

In reply to New Zealand's 202, Australia added only 62 runs for the loss of six wickets in the session, with spinner Mark Craig taking two of them late, including captain and talisman Steven Smith for 53.

Wicketkeeper Peter Nevill, 17 not out, was left to salvage something from the wreckage with only Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon left in the dressing room.

Starc, however, may be in no condition to bat, having arrived at the ground on crutches after scans confirmed he had broken his right foot on Friday.

On the opening day of cricket's first day-night test, New Zealand's pacemen had extracted devilish swing in the evening session and were still able to find some impressive movement on a sun-bathed afternoon on day two.

Smith and Adam Voges resumed with Australia on 54-2 but were under immediate assault, with Tim Southee inducing an edge off Voges that flew just beyond the reach of third slip in the third over of the session.

Clearly rattled, Voges was out for 13 two balls later, squared up by a straighter delivery and the edge flew to Martin Guptill in the slips.

Batsman Shaun Marsh, under pressure to justify his place in the side, was run out for two just a few overs later after a horrible mix-up between wickets.

Pushing the ball towards mid-off, Marsh hesitated twice before committing to the single and was metres short when New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum threw down the stumps when on hands and knees.

Marsh's younger brother Mitchell fared scarcely better, adding only four runs before being caught behind having prodded needlessly at a Doug Bracewell delivery.

Smith remained unbowed and brought up his half-century by punching Craig through the covers for four.

After facing six more deliveries, he was out after charging down the wicket at the spinner, flicking an inside edge to BJ Watling who pouched a fine catch.

The rout continued apace with Peter Siddle edging a catch in close to Tom Latham to be out for a duck and debutant spinner Mitchell Santner bowled Josh Hazlewood shortly after for his first test wicket.

Australia lead the series 1-0, with New Zealand hoping to level it and preserve an unbeaten record in seven test series dating back to 2013. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)