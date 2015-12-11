Dec 11 Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh put together
the highest fourth wicket stand in the history of test cricket
on Friday, their combined 449 pushing Australia to 583 for four
at lunch on day two of the first test against West Indies.
They were separated when Marsh was caught at midwicket for
182 just before the break, leaving the duo just two runs shy of
the record for the highest stand by any Australians in tests set
by Bill Ponsford and Donald Bradman in 1934.
Voges reached the break unbeaten on 269, having scored his
maiden test double century and overhauled the Bellerive Oval
individual test record of 209 that Ricky Ponting set against
Pakistan in 2010.
The partnership, the highest in matches between the two
countries and the sixth highest of all time for any wicket,
underlined the dominance of Australia over the hapless tourists
since lunch on the opening day on Thursday.
Given that West Indies captain Jason Holder viewed his
team's bowling as their greatest strength, their prospects of
avoiding a humiliating defeat to kick off the three-match series
look bleak.
Mitchell Marsh, Shaun's brother, will resume on one not out
alongside Voges after the break, looking to rack up a few quick
runs before a declaration.
Voges had faced only 285 balls in his epic innings and hit
33 fours, including the one that took the partnership past the
437 that Mahela Jayawardene and Thilan Samaraweera combined to
score for Sri Lanka against Pakistan in Karachi in 2009.
Still in his first year of test cricket, the 36-year-old had
earlier reached the double century mark with a single to deep
point, whipping off his helmet to celebrate.
His fellow thirtysomething Western Australian Marsh reached
his first test 150 with another single soon afterwards and
looked to be heading for a double century of his own as lunch
approached.
An attempted slog sweep off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican
(3-158), however, went straight to Darren Bravo in the field and
brought to an end the glorious partnership.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)