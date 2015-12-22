SYDNEY, Dec 22 Uncapped pace bowler Scott Boland
has been called up to the Australia squad for the second test
against West Indies after Nathan Coulter-Nile dislocated his
shoulder in a domestic Twenty20 match, Cricket Australia said on
Tuesday.
Boland joins Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle and James
Pattinson as the pace options for the Boxing Day match, which
begins on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Coulter-Nile dislocated his right shoulder when he fell
awkwardly while fielding for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash
League on Monday, dashing his hopes of making his test debut at
the MCG.
"Although the extent of the injury and rehabilitation period
will not be fully known until we receive the results of scans
later today, we can confirm that Nathan will not be available
for the Boxing Day test," team physio David Beakley said in a
news release.
Boland has taken 72 wickets in 27 first class matches and
took 7-31 in the second innings to bowl Victoria to victory over
Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield match in Perth last
month.
Australia have also lost left-arm pacemen Mitchell Starc and
Mitchell Johnson, to ankle surgery and retirement respectively,
since the start of the season.
The hosts won the first test against West Indies by an
innings and 212 runs in Hobart to take a 1-0 lead in the
three-match series.
Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Joe
Burns, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh,
Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood,
Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)