SYDNEY, Dec 22 Uncapped pace bowler Scott Boland has been called up to the Australia squad for the second test against West Indies after Nathan Coulter-Nile dislocated his shoulder in a domestic Twenty20 match, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday. Boland joins Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle and James Pattinson as the pace options for the Boxing Day match, which begins on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Coulter-Nile dislocated his right shoulder when he fell awkwardly while fielding for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League on Monday, dashing his hopes of making his test debut at the MCG. "Although the extent of the injury and rehabilitation period will not be fully known until we receive the results of scans later today, we can confirm that Nathan will not be available for the Boxing Day test," team physio David Beakley said in a news release. Boland has taken 72 wickets in 27 first class matches and took 7-31 in the second innings to bowl Victoria to victory over Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield match in Perth last month. Australia have also lost left-arm pacemen Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson, to ankle surgery and retirement respectively, since the start of the season. The hosts won the first test against West Indies by an innings and 212 runs in Hobart to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)