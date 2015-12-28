MELBOURNE Dec 28 Hulking pace bowler Carlos Brathwaite was reprieved twice by an over-stepping James Pattinson as he scored a defiant half-century on debut to frustrate Australia's bowlers early on day three of the second test on Monday.

The 27-year-old Barbadian was bowled for 13 and later caught hooking to long leg when on 50 off Pattinson but television replays showed the Victorian paceman had over-stepped the crease on both occasions.

Brathwaite, who had otherwise batted superbly in a 90-run partnership with Darren Bravo, was finally dismissed on the stroke of lunch for 59 by spinner Nathan Lyon, who leaped high to his right for a sharp catch off his own bowling.

Brathwaite and Bravo dug in to push West Indies to 173-7 at lunch, still 179 runs shy of making Australia bat again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bravo was unbeaten on 35, as he and Bravo defied the Australian bowlers for all but the entire session after six of their team mates gave up their wickets cheaply after tea on day two.

Faced with the mission impossible of hauling in Australia's first innings of 551-3 declared, Bravo and Brathwaite resumed on 91-6 on a sun-bathed morning.

But the pair had added only 10 more runs before Brathwaite was bowled attempting a heave at Pattinson but then recalled after the no ball was discovered.

Brathwaite made the most of his reprieve and whacked Lyon for a huge six over the sight-screen to charge to 49, then poked a single off the spinner to bring up his 50.

The partnership with Bravo gave West Indies hope of pushing the match into a fourth day, which would lessen their blushes after their innings and 212-run humiliation in the series-opener in Hobart.

The third and final test will be played in Sydney.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom)