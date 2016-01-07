SYDNEY Jan 7 West Indies were dismissed for 330 just before lunch on the fifth and final day of the weather-ravaged third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

The tourists, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, resumed their first innings on 248 for seven on Thursday morning after all but 11 overs of the previous three day's play were wiped out by rain.

Denesh Ramdin secured a half century for a second successive test before falling for 62 to a sharp catch from Australia skipper Steve Smith in the slips off the bowling of spinner Steve O'Keefe.

Kemar Roach (15) departed in the following over after Australia's other spinner, Nathan Lyon (3-120), again got significant turn on the wicket and induced the batsman into offering a simple bat-pad catch to short leg Joe Burns.

O'Keefe (3-63), playing his maiden test on home soil, got his third wicket to bring an end to the innings when Jerome Taylor (13) hacked at a turning ball and sent it flying to Lyon at backward point.

Australia require a 3-0 sweep of the series to move back above India into second place in the ICC test rankings, let alone to have a chance of overhauling the top-ranked South Africans after their ongoing series against England.

Play finally got underway under blue skies at 11:45 a.m. (1245 GMT) after the last few showers caused a delayed start.

After losing the first test by an innings and 212 runs, and the second by 177 runs, West Indies might consider a draw a good result in Sydney and local hopes that they might declare to try to allow some sort of contest were dashed.

The complete loss of days three and four to rain was only the fifth time no play had been possible on two consecutive days of a test match in Australia.

A minimum of 79 overs are scheduled if there are no further weather interruptions. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)