Jan 20 Aaron Finch struck his seventh hundred in a blistering opening partnership of 187 with David Warner to power Australia to 348 for eight wickets in the fourth one-day international against India in Canberra on Wednesday.

Finch smashed a run-a-ball 107 while Warner fell on 93 from 92 deliveries as the hosts continued to make merry against India's toothless bowling attack after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Australia had chased down each Indian target to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and the tourists battered bowlers did little better after finally getting the chance to bowl first.

Warner, who missed the last two matches due to the birth of his second child, started off with a maiden against Umesh Yadav but soon hit his stride with three fours in an over against seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Yadav also conceded three boundaries in the next over against the diminutive left-hander as Australia raced to 50 in the seventh over.

Finch was equally destructive and a fierce straight drive from the right-hander off fast bowler Ishant Sharma hit umpire Richard Kettleborough on the shin, forcing the official from the field.

The 29-year-old Finch, who leads Australia in the Twenty20 format, reached his hundred with a single to mid-wicket off Yadav and celebrated the mark with a leap of joy.

He later mistimed a pull against the same bowler to be dismissed eight overs after Warner played Ishant on to his stumps while attempting a slog over mid-wicket.

Australia captain Steven Smith (51) and Mitchell Marsh (33), who was promoted to number three, ensured the team maintained the momentum with a 67-run stand for the third wicket.

Glenn Maxwell, whose knock of 96 guided Australia to a win in the third ODI in Melbourne, put the finishing touches with 41 off 20 deliveries. Maxwell's last 18 runs coming off Ishant's final over of the innings before the bowler dismissed him with the last ball of the innings.

Ishant was the most successful of the Indian bowler with four wickets for 77 runs, while Yadav picked up three for 67. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)