Nov 26 Explosive opening batsman David
Warner is set to earn his first test cap after he and three
uncapped fast bowlers were named in an inexperienced Australia
squad on Saturday to face New Zealand in Brisbane.
Limited overs specialist Warner is likely to start the first
test at the Gabba on Thursday in place of all-rounder Shane
Watson, who is one of five players unavailable for the team due
to injuries sustained in South Africa.
Patrick Cummins, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Johnson and Ryan
Harris were all also ruled out of selection on Friday with their
fitness to be assessed next week.
"The absence of these players obviously provides a great
chance for David Warner, James Pattinson, Ben Cutting and
Mitchell Starc to come into the squad and perform on the
international stage and I know that is an opportunity they are
all looking forward to," chairman of selectors John Inverarity
said in a statement.
"Although injuries to those key players are not ideal, this
provides an opening for these promising young players to come
into the Australian squad and further their development.
"David, James and Mitchell have been in and around the
Australian limited overs squad at various times recently and
showed that they have the talent and skills required to perform
on the international stage."
Fast bowler Cutting has been called into the 12-man squad
for the first time while fellow quicks Starc and Pattinson have
been involved in limited overs squads previously.
Pattinson took four wickets in the first innings for
Australia A in their ongoing match against New Zealand in
Brisbane, while Starc took three, though both were expensive
conceding more than five runs an over in batsmen-friendly
conditions at Allan Border Field.
Peter Siddle is likely to lead the attack when the test
begins on Thursday, with two of Cutting, Starc and Pattinson
likely to join him while Nathan Lyon is expected to provide the
spinning option.
Fast bowler Trent Copeland, who made his test debut in Sri
Lanka before missing out on the test series against South Africa
failed to earn a recall after rain in Sydney on Friday disrupted
a first class match he was playing in.
"Trent has had a lack of opportunities to push for selection
in recent times," Inverarity said.
"He will be disappointed but will work hard with New South
Wales and I have no doubt he will again be putting his hand up
for inclusion with good performances for his state."
Wicketkeeper Brad Haddin will take over the vice-captain
role until Watson returns to the side, Inverarity said.
Australia squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes,
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon, Ben Cutting
