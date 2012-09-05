By Brian Murgatroyd
DUBAI, Sept 5 Pakistan crushed Australia by
seven wickets in the opening Twenty20 international on
Wednesday.
Australia were dismissed for 89 in 19.3 overs after being
out into bat, their second lowest completed innings in Twenty20
history, only managing three fours, all of which came in the
first four overs.
Pakistan made light of their modest target, cruising home in
14.5 overs for the loss of only three wickets.
The ease of Pakistan's win marked them out as one of the
favourites for the ICC World Twenty20 tournament which starts in
Sri Lanka on Sept. 18.
For Australia, it was a chastening loss just two days after
the joy they experienced in winning the one-day international
series 2-1.
"If there was just one reason why we only made 89 then we
would rectify it but hopefully it's just one bad performance and
we'll try not to repeat it again," Australia captain George
Bailey told reporters.
Pakistan impressed in the field and their spinners once
again proved effective at shackling the Australian batsmen.
The wickets were shared among the bowlers, with Sohail
Tanvir capturing three, spinners Saeed Ajmal, debutant Raza
Hassan and captain Mohammed Hafeez two apiece, and Umar Gul one.
"We were very sure about our plans and the bowlers did well
to restrict Australia to that total. Our batting and bowling was
excellent and the energy (in the field) was good. It's a great
sign for Pakistan cricket," Hafeez told reporters.
Australia's total was only 10 runs more than their lowest
completed T20 innings.
Only three players made double figures for Bailey's side,
opener David Warner (22), Bailey himself with 14 and Cameron
White who made 15.
Faced with such a modest target, Pakistan did lose the
wickets of Hafeez for 17, miscuing fast bowler Patrick Cummins
to midwicket, Nasir Jamshed (10), bowled hitting across the line
from Ben Hilfenhaus and Imran Nazir (22) who drilled a full toss
from Watson to David Hussey at extra-cover.
But Kamran Akmal (31 not out) and Shoaib Malik (nine not
out) showed their experience and eased their side across the
line, much to the delight of the thousands of Pakistan fans at
the Dubai International Stadium.
In contrast to Australia's innings, the Pakistan batsmen
proved hitting boundaries was perfectly possible, striking 11
fours and a six.
