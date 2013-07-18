LONDON, July 18 Ian Bell restored England's fortunes after the home side had lost three cheap wickets with a composed unbeaten 62 at tea on the opening day of the second Ashes test against Australia on Thursday.

The England number five helped Jonathan Trott (58) add 99 for the fourth wicket and was still at the crease at the interval with the home side on 183 for four after winning the toss.

He was accompanied by Jonny Bairstow (28 not out), who received a huge slice of luck when he was comprehensively bowled by Peter Siddle with his score on 21 but won a reprieve when replays showed the bowler had delivered a no-ball.

Bell is now on course for a third Ashes century in successive tests after hundreds in Sydney in the 2010-11 season and at Trent Bridge where England went 1-0 up in the current series.

Trott started confidently with boundaries on both sides of the pitch from the first two balls he received and looked in prime form as he reached his half-century with 10 fours.

He seemed set for a big score when he scooped Ryan Harris to Usman Khawaja who ran in to take a simple catch at square-leg.

It was the third wicket for Harris, who celebrated his return to the Australia team by taking two wickets in five balls as England slumped to 28 for three on a blameless pitch at the height of the current British heatwave.

Harris dismissed opener Joe Root lbw for six after a lengthy review which finally confirmed the ball had brushed the bat but had first hit the pad. Kevin Pietersen fell in the same over caught behind for two pushing forward to a full delivery.

Shane Watson, introduced in the fifth over, made the breakthrough when his second ball beat captain Alastair Cook off the pitch and trapped him lbw for 12.

Cook, who had won the toss for the second test in a row, made a brisk start on a hot, sunny day when play began 15 minutes late after the teams had been presented to Queen Elizabeth.

He pushed his second ball from the opening over by James Pattinson from the Nursery end through mid-wicket for four and took another to square leg when the bowler strayed down the leg-side again.

His dismissal with the score on 18 prompted a mini-slump as Harris, who replaced Mitchell Starc from the team who lost the first test by 14 runs, bustled in with energy and intent from the Pavilion end.

Harris's test career has been hampered by a chronic knee complaint and he had played only 12 tests since making his debut at the age of 29 four years ago. His figures, though, are impressive with 47 wickets at under 24 runs each before this match.