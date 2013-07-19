(Corrects first name of Rogers)

By John Mehaffey

LONDON, July 19 Australia collapsed for 128 against some aggressive off-spin bowling from Graeme Swann on Friday to concede a first-innings deficit of 233 on the second day of the first Ashes test against England at Lord's.

After reaching 42 for without loss just before lunch in reply to England's 361 all out, the Australians capitulated shortly after tea.

Peter Siddle showed, though, that Australia were not going to go down without a fight, steaming in from the Pavilion end to dismiss captain Alastair Cook (8), Jonathan Trott (0) and Kevin Pietersen (5) as the shadows lengthened on another glorious, sun-drenched day.

At the close England were 31 for three, an overall lead of 264, against a side whose top-order batting also failed twice in the 14-run first-test loss at Trent Bridge.

With Swann already getting significant turn out of the bowlers' footmarks against a batting lineup including five left-handers, Australia have a huge battle on their hands to avoid going two down in the five-match series.

Swann's figures of five for 44 from 21.3 overs made him only the second England spinner to take five wickets in an innings in an Ashes test at Lord's.

Yorkshire left-armer Hedley Verity, who died in World War Two, took seven for 61 and eight for 43 on a rain-affected pitch in 1934. The match was the only Ashes test at Lord's which England won in the 20th century.

Well as Swann bowled for his 16th five-wicket haul in 54 tests, the Australians were largely to blame for their dismal performance.

Shane Watson once again flattered only to deceive, hitting six confident boundaries to reach 30 when he was lbw planting his left pad down the pitch to Tim Bresnan. He reviewed the decision but the replay showed the ball was heading for the stumps.

His opening partner Chris Rogers (15) appeared to lose sight of a Swann full toss and was also given out lbw. Rogers did not ask for a review only to see that the television replay revealed that the ball, delivered from around the wicket, was travelling across his body and would have missed the leg-stump.

CLARKE TRAPPED

Phillip Hughes (1) played a loose drive to Bresnan and was given out caught behind by Matt Prior. He did ask for a review, which upheld the original decision and meant Australia had already lost their two referrals.

Usman Khawaja, coming in for the out-of-form Ed Cowan, was no improvement, lofting a weak shot off Swann to Pietersen at mid-off and departing for 14. He had already survived a simple chance to Trott at slip off Swann when he won on seven.

Steve Smith was the next to go, caught at short-leg for two by Ian Bell off Swann. Worse was to come for Australia when captain Michael Clarke, their only world-class player, was lbw to Stuart Broad for 28, caught on the crease by a full-pitched delivery.

Ashton Agar was then run out for two, backing up too far when Brad Haddin had been forced on to the back foot by James Anderson. Prior quickly seized the ball and threw it back to the bowler who broke the stumps.

Earlier, Ryan Harris confirmed the fine impression he had made during Thursday's opening day after England had resumed on 289 for seven by dismissing Bresnan (7) caught behind off the first ball of the day.

Harris then completed his third five-wicket haul in test cricket when Anderson (12) was also caught behind by Haddin.

Broad and Swann, the latter batting in the unaccustomed position of number 11 after Anderson was promoted to nightwatchman on Thursday evening, took England past the 350 mark with a spirited last-wicket partnership of 48 from 40 balls.

It was ended when James Pattinson took his first wicket of the match by dismissing Broad for 33 thanks to a fifth catch of the innings by Haddin.

"Losing a wicket first ball wasn't ideal but I think we bounced back and bowling Australia out for 130, or whatever it was, we'd have bitten anyone's hand off if offered that," Swann told Sky television.

"I felt I bowled well last week, I didn't feel I bowled as well here but I'm pragmatic enough to know I'll take a five-for whenever they come. The plans for us will be to score as many as possible tomorrow and then have two days bowling on a dry pitch." (Editing by Clare Fallon)