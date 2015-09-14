MELBOURNE, Sept 14 Tasmania fast bowler Andrew Fekete and Western Australia opening batsman Cameron Bancroft are in sight of a test debut after being named in Australia's 15-man squad for next month's tour of Bangladesh.

After a string of retirements and injuries following the 3-2 Ashes defeat in England, new captain Steven Smith will lead an inexperienced squad for the tests in Chittagong (Oct. 9) and Dhaka (Oct. 17).

Seven-test batsman Adam Voges has been installed as an unlikely vice captain in the absence of injured opener David Warner, while regular pacemen Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood have been rested from the tour.

"After heavy workloads over the past six months, and with a significant amount of cricket to come, we wanted to make sure they are right to go at the start of our domestic summer," selectors chairman Rod Marsh said in a media release on Monday.

Facing a deficit of leadership, Queensland captain Usman Khawaja has been recalled to the squad for the first time in two years.

Hard-hitting limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell has also been included for his first tests since the tour of the United Arab Emirates last year against Pakistan.

Batsman Shaun Marsh has again been spared the selectors' axe despite failing twice during the Ashes in England when handed his chance.

Steven Smith (capt), Adam Voges (vice captain), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Andrew Fekete, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Nevill, Stephen O'Keefe, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)