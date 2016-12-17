Dec 17 Australia built their lead to 327 runs with eight wickets in hand at tea on day three of the first day-night test in Brisbane on Saturday after bowling Pakistan out for 142.

Pakistan's first innings total was 88 runs short of the 230 required to avoid the follow-on but captain Steve Smith elected not to enforce it and put his team in to bat the touring side out of the game.

Pakistan's pacemen took two early wickets, but captain Smith (eight not out) and Usman Khawaja (13) survived to tea, with Australia on 40 for two.

Opener David Warner was out for a free-swinging 12, skying a pull shot off Mohammad Amir for an easy catch at mid-on for Wahab Riaz.

Rahat Ali grabbed his first wicket of the match when he had opener Matt Renshaw edge to Younus Khan for six in the slips.

Pakistan lost an early review for caught behind on Smith on his first ball and the Australian skipper smashed a boundary on his next.

Routed by Australia's seamers late on day two, Pakistan resumed in the afternoon on 97-8, and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir built a plucky 54-run partnership before paceman Jackson Bird struck to remove Amir for 21.

The caught behind appeal was turned down by umpire Richard Illingworth but Smith successfully reviewed it and the technology showed the paceman had feathered an inside edge through to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Rahat was run out for four with a piece of typical fielding brilliance from Warner to wrap up the innings.

Television replays showed he had not grounded his bat when returning to his crease after an aborted single. Sarfraz was left unbeaten on 59. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)