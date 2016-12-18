Dec 18 Pakistan had reached 131 for two before tea on day four of the first day-night test against Australia, still 359 runs behind their victory target, when rain stopped play at the Gabba on Sunday.

Pakistan resumed on 70-2, with batsman Azhar Ali and Younus Khan standing firm throughout the session.

Azhar was 61 not out and Khan was unbeaten on 40.

Australia captain Steve Smith declared his team's second innings closed at dinner on day three on Saturday, setting Pakistan a mammoth victory target of 490. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)