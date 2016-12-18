Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Dec 18 Pakistan had reached 131 for two before tea on day four of the first day-night test against Australia, still 359 runs behind their victory target, when rain stopped play at the Gabba on Sunday.
Pakistan resumed on 70-2, with batsman Azhar Ali and Younus Khan standing firm throughout the session.
Azhar was 61 not out and Khan was unbeaten on 40.
Australia captain Steve Smith declared his team's second innings closed at dinner on day three on Saturday, setting Pakistan a mammoth victory target of 490. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.