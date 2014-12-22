Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday:

- - - -

SERIES (All matches start at 0000 GMT)

First test Adelaide Australia won by 48 runs

Second test Brisbane Australia won by four wickets

Third test Melbourne Dec 26-30

Fourth test Sydney Jan 6-10

- - - -

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: Second

Captain: Steven Smith

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: David Warner, Chris Rogers, Shane Watson, Smith, Shaun Marsh, Joe Burns, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle

- -

INDIA

World ranking: Sixth

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay,K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma,Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, Naman Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin,Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, MohammedShami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron

- - - -

Previous tests at the MCG:

Matches: 11

Australia wins: 8

India wins: 2

Draw: 1

- -

1948 Australia won by 233 runs

1948 Australia won by an innings and 177 runs

1967-8 Australia won by an innings and four runs

1977-8 India won by 222 runs

1981 India won by 59 runs

1985 Match drawn

1991 Australia won by eight wickets

1999 Australia won by 180 runs

2003 Australia won by nine wickets

2007 Australia won by 337 runs

2011 Australia won by Australia won by 122 runs

- - - -

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)