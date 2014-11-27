MELBOURNE Nov 28 Next week's first test between Australia and India remains in limbo, with Cricket Australia declining to confirm whether it will go ahead as scheduled until they talk to players in the wake of Phillip Hughes' death.

The test is due to be played in Brisbane from Dec. 4-8.

"We haven't broached that subject with the players yet, but we will in time," CA chief executive James Sutherland told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I know for people, seven days don't seem that far away but in other ways it's a million miles away."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)