Dec 12 Australia spinner Nathan Lyon celebrated a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 444 before lunch on day four of the first test in Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Australia will take a 73-run lead into their second innings and will be confident of building a total to push the game beyond the tourists.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Rohit Sharma resumed with India on 369 for five and added 30 runs before Lyon caught Sharma off his own bowling for 43.

Peter Siddle dropped Mohammed Shami when the batsman was on nine, spilling the catch a few feet in from the boundary when he slogged Lyon to deep midwicket.

The spinner captured his fourth wicket minutes later, however, somewhat fortuitously when Saha was given out caught behind by Shane Watson at slip, although there appeared to be no edge off the bat.

Lyon finished with 5-134, getting Ishant Sharma out for a duck when the paceman gloved a simple catch to Steven Smith at short leg.

Shami added a valuable 34 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of paceman Siddle, with Shane Watson taking a fine, low catch in the slips to bring the innings to a close. (Editing by John O'Brien)