Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
Australia were 517 for seven wickets after the close of day two of the first test against India in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Australia won the toss and opted to bat.
Scores Australia (D. Warner 145, S. Smith 162 not out, M. Clarke 128)
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.