MELBOURNE Australia's top order batsmen pushed the hosts' lead to 155 runs at lunch on day four of the third test in Melbourne on Monday, after India were bowled out for 465.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed opening batsman David Warner for a quickfire 40 but Chris Rogers and Shane Watson survived to the break to drive Australia to 90-1 on an overcast, gusty day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rogers was 33 not out, with Watson on 15, and Australia in good position to set up a platform for victory on a pitch showing little sign of deterioration.

Australia lead the four-match series 2-0 and need only a draw in Melbourne to seal it.

India were dismissed within 15 minutes of the start of play for the addition of only three runs on their overnight score of 462-8.

They lost their last two wickets to paceman Mitchell Johnson, who finished with 3-135 after being cleaned up by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on day three.

Number 10 batsman Umesh Yadav was caught behind by wicketkeeper Brad Haddin for a duck on the second ball of the day with an almost unplayable, rising delivery that nicked his bat handle on the way through.

Johnson then had Mohammed Shami out for 12 when he swiped at a fuller delivery that captain Steven Smith caught easily at second slip.

Ishant Sharma was nought not out.

Paceman Ryan Harris finished with figures of 4-70.

