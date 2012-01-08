MELBOURNE Jan 8 Australia's embattled
cricket board has defended its player management practices in
the face of withering criticism following a raft of injuries
that have gutted the team's bowling unit.
James Pattinson was added to a long casualty list in the
wake of Australia's victory in the second test against India
last week, the fiery 21-year-old to miss the rest of the
four-test series after scans revealed bone stress on his left
foot.
Pattinson, the form bowler of Australia's cricket summer
with 25 wickets in his first four tests, joins Pat Cummins on
the sidelines. The 18-year-old was struck down by a heel injury
that flared during his six-wicket debut in the second test
victory against South Africa in November.
Swing bowler Mitchell Johnson was ruled out of the India
series with a toe injury, while all-rounder Shane Watson is
unlikely to play a part as he battles to recover from a strained
hamstring.
The crammed casualty ward has placed Cricket Australia under
the microscope with former players and pundits accusing the
team's handlers of either flogging their troops too hard or
failing to build up their endurance for the rigours of test
cricket.
Team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris defended the cricket
board's player management but said it had launched a detailed
probe into the recent injury glut with a view to improving
practices.
"We're going back and looking at every injury, looking at
workloads, how they felt, what they reported, and just seeing if
we could have intervened to make a difference," Kountouris said
in comments published by local media on Sunday.
"Sometimes you can look at one or two small things and say
'okay, maybe we could have done this better or done that
better.'
"There's no real answer."
EMBRACE IT
Kountouris said players' varied workloads involving the full
gamut of Twenty20 cricket, one-day matches and five-day test
matches had complicated the task of keeping players fit.
"The amount of cricket people are playing is different and
the formats are different so it's not as simple as how much
they're doing," he said.
"It's often the change from going from low workloads to high
workloads, that's not good for anyone.
"And there's nothing to say we're getting any more injuries
than in past.
"We've just got to embrace it (changes) and get better at it
(identifying and managing injuries)."
Australia have brought in Mitchell Starc to replace
Pattinson in a 12-man squad including injury-prone paceman Ryan
Harris for the third test in Perth starting on Friday.
The 32-year-old Harris, Australia's form bowler last year,
is under consideration to join a pace attack with Ben Hilfenhaus
and Peter Siddle at the WACA ground, despite having had only
domestic Twenty20 matches to prove his fitness in recent weeks
after suffering from a hip injury on tour in South Africa.
Australia lead the test series 2-0 after wins in Melbourne
and Sydney.
