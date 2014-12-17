Australia's injury woes deepened on Wednesday when a hamstring problem forced all rounder Mitchell Marsh from the pitch for treatment on the first day of the second test against India in Brisbane.

Australia were already without captain Michael Clarke for the rest of the series because of his endemic hamstring problems and totemic pace bowler Ryan Harris for the match because of a thigh strain.

Marsh, who took his maiden test wicket in his fourth test when he had Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan caught behind in the opening session, pulled up in pain after bowling his sixth over just a few minutes after the lunch break.

Cricket Australia said he had been suffering "right hamstring soreness" and was being assessed by team doctors.

The 23-year-old seamer and middle order batsman has a history of hamstring problems and had surgery on the hamstring in his left leg in 2012.

There were more problems for Australia's pace bowlers later on a sweltering day at the Gabba with Mitchell Starc requiring a break because of heat stress and debutant Josh Hazlewood given a rest after suffering cramping in his 13th over.

With the call-up of his older brother Shaun to the team as a replacement for Clarke, the Marsh brothers were the fifth pair of siblings to play test cricket for Australia and the first since Mark and Steve Waugh were last in the same team in 2002.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)