Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MELBOURNE Australia captain Steven Smith declared his team's second innings closed at 179-3 before the start of play on day four of the second test against West Indies on Tuesday, setting West Indies a target of 460 runs for victory.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening test in Hobart by an innings and 212 runs.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.