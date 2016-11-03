Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
PERTH South Africa were dismissed for 242 after tea on the opening day of the first match in the three-test series against Australia at the WACA on Thursday.
Quinton de Kock got the highest score for the tourists with his 84, while Australia left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took four wickets at the cost of 71 runs.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.