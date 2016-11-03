Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 3/11/16 - Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with team mates after dismissing South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

PERTH South Africa were dismissed for 242 after tea on the opening day of the first match in the three-test series against Australia at the WACA on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock got the highest score for the tourists with his 84, while Australia left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took four wickets at the cost of 71 runs.

