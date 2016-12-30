Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
MELBOURNE Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc hammered Pakistan's bowlers before the Australian captain declared Australia's first innings closed at 624 for eight before lunch, with a lead of 181 runs on the fifth day of the second test in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Australia's bowlers will have 68 overs to try to dismiss Pakistan in their second innings and wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare.
Tail-ender Starc blasted seven sixes, a record at the MCG, before he was caught by Asad Shafiq for 84 from 91 balls, pulling Sohail Khan to square leg.
Nathan Lyon was out for 12, skying a return catch to bowler Yasir Shah and skipper Smith promptly declared, leaving the ground unbeaten on 165.
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.