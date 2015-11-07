New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson (L) is congratulated by Australian captain Steven Smith (R) on his century at the close of New Zealand's first innings, during the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

BRISBANE New Zealand were 317 all out after lunch on the third day of the first test against Australia at the Gabba on Saturday, leaving the hosts with a 239-run first innings lead.

Kane Williamson had led New Zealand's rearguard action with a defiant century as the tourists sought to cut as much as possible into Australia's mammoth 556 for four declared.

The 25-year-old had made 140 when he was the final batsman to fall, a superb inswinger from Mitchell Starc (4-57) catching an inside edge which Peter Nevill claimed behind the stumps.

Australia captain Steve Smith decided not to enforce the follow-on.

After Brisbane, the series continues with next week's second match in Perth before concluding with the first ever day/night test at the Adelaide Oval.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)