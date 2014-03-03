CAPE TOWN, March 3 South Africa were bowled out for 287 in their first innings on the third day of the third and final test against Australia at Newlands on Monday.

Scores: South Africa 287 (F. Du Plessis 67, A. Petersen 53; M. Johnson 4-42) v Australia 494-7 declared (M. Clarke 161 not out, D. Warner 135, S. Smith 84; JP Duminy 4-73) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Tony Jimenez; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)