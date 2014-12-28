Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MELBOURNE Dec 29 India were bowled out for 465 before lunch on day four of the third test in Melbourne on Monday, in reply to Australia's first innings total of 530.
India: 465 (M. Vijay 68, V. Kohli 169, A. Rahane 147; R. Harris 4-70) v Australia: 530 (C. Rogers 57, S. Watson 52, B. Haddin 55, R. Harris 74, S. Smith 192; Mohammed Shami 4-138, U. Yadav 3-130, R. Ashwin 3-134) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.