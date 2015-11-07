BRISBANE, Nov 7 New Zealand were 317 all out
after lunch on the third day of the first test against Australia
at the Gabba on Saturday, leaving the hosts with a 239-run first
innings lead.
Kane Williamson had led New Zealand's rearguard action with
a defiant century as the tourists sought to cut as much as
possible into Australia's mammoth 556 for four declared.
The 25-year-old had made 140 when he was the final batsman
to fall, a superb inswinger from Mitchell Starc (4-57) catching
an inside edge which Peter Nevill claimed behind the stumps.
Australia captain Steve Smith decided not to enforce the
follow-on.
After Brisbane, the series continues with next week's second
match in Perth before concluding with the first ever day/night
test at the Adelaide Oval.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg
Stutchbury)