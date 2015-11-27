ADELAIDE Nov 27 New Zealand were bowled out for 202 shortly after the dinner-break on day one of cricket's first day-night test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday.

Australia captured New Zealand's last three wickets for the cost of just 29 runs as floodlights bathed the Adelaide Oval where a crowd of over 44,000 had gathered for the historic match.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood struck first after the break to remove BJ Watling, the wicketkeeper caught in the slips for 29 by captain Steven Smith.

Seamer Peter Siddle celebrated his 200th wicket in tests when Doug Bracewell was out for 11 spooning a simple catch to Joe Burns in close.

Hazlewood finished with 3-66, wrapping up the innings when fellow paceman Tim Southee slapped high into the sky to be caught by David Warner for 16.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of Australia's bowlers with 3-24 but left the ground with an apparent ankle injury before the final session to go for scans. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)