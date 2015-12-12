Dec 12 Australia captain Steve Smith enforced the follow-on after West Indies were dismissed for 223, a first innings deficit of 360 runs, early on the third day of the first test at Hobart on Saturday. West Indies pace bowler Shannon Gabriel did not bat after injuring his ankle on day one so the innings came to an end when Darren Bravo was dismissed for 108, caught by Nathan Lyon off a Peter Siddle delivery in the fifth over. Australia made 583 for four declared in their first innings on the back of a world record fourth wicket stand of 449 between Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh. The three-match series continues with tests in Melbourne and Sydney around the New Year. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)