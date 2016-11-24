Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
ADELAIDE Nov 24 South Africa declared on 259 for nine in the final session of the opening day of the day-night third test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday.
Faf du Plessis, captaining the Proteas despite being found guilty of ball-tampering on Tuesday, scored 118 not out, while Josh Hazlewood led Australia's bowlers with 4-68.
South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 after dominant victories in Perth and Hobart. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.