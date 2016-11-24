ADELAIDE Nov 24 South Africa declared on 259 for nine in the final session of the opening day of the day-night third test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Faf du Plessis, captaining the Proteas despite being found guilty of ball-tampering on Tuesday, scored 118 not out, while Josh Hazlewood led Australia's bowlers with 4-68.

South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 after dominant victories in Perth and Hobart. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)