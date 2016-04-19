Cricket-Sri Lankan Sangakkara to retire from first class game
May 22 Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
MELBOURNE, April 20 Cricket Australia announced their programme of international matches for the 2016-17 season on Wednesday:
Nov. 3-7 v South Africa, 1st test, Perth
Nov. 12-16 v South Africa, 2nd test, Hobart
Nov. 24-28 v South Africa, 3rd test, Adelaide*
Dec. 4 v New Zealand, 1st ODI, Sydney
Dec. 6 v New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Canberra
Dec. 9 v New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Melbourne
Dec. 15-19 v Pakistan, 1st test, Brisbane#
Dec. 26-30 v Pakistan, 2nd test, Melbourne
Jan. 3-7 v Pakistan, 3rd test, Sydney
Jan. 13 v Pakistan, 1st ODI, Brisbane
Jan. 15 v Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Melbourne
Jan. 19 v Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Perth
Jan. 22 v Pakistan, 4th ODI, Sydney
Jan. 26 v Pakistan, 5th ODI, Adelaide
Feb. 17 v Sri Lanka, 1st T20, TBC
Feb. 19 v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, TBC
Feb. 22 v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20, TBC
* possible day-night test
# day night test
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
May 22 Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
HYDERABAD, India, May 21 Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.